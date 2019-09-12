Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Waters stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.36. 23,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.34. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

