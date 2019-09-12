Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,373,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,232,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,038,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,669,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,212,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,178 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,221. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $1,700,415 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

