Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $655,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 217,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.80%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

