Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $1,175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 886,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

