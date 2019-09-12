Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,544. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $133.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

