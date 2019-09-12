Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 10,360 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $21,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 204,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,216,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 117.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 229,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 124,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 142.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

SON traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,135. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

