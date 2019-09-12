Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 16,106 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Ball stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,136. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,566,213.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 215,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,753.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

