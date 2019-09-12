Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 33,510 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,510 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth $51,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,295,000 after buying an additional 1,595,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,279 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2,789.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 6,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 919,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 905,830 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 178,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

