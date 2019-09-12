Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 3,653 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.09.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 142,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.