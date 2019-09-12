Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 9,939 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.42.

In other news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at $52,315,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.41. The stock had a trading volume of 224,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.