Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of RUBY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 127,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,685. The company has a market capitalization of $766.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.27, a quick ratio of 17.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $669,553.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19,092.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

