Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.04

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.04 and traded as high as $19.90. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 784,785 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKH. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Friday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.04. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.38.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

