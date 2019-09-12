Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Roots from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Roots from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE ROOT traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 326,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,203. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.51, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a market cap of $105.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

