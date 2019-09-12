Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Roper Technologies worth $156,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.93. 26,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,263. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.32. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

