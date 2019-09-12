Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.50.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $357.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,999. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,210 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after buying an additional 1,974,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,690,000 after buying an additional 848,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after buying an additional 103,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,034,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,363,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.