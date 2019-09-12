Roy E. Jr. Moore Purchases 67,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) EVP Roy E. Jr. Moore acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,993,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 342,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.88. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.64 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. MIG Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.7% in the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,000,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,363,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

