RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of RPC worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of RPC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RPC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RPC by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,158,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 582,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 117,180 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 443,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Gabelli cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,751. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

