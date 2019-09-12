RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Update

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,730,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 18,997,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 50.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. RPC has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. RPC’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

