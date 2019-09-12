RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.50. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underperform rating on the stock. RPC traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.59, 1,813,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,163,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RES. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Gabelli downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RPC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RPC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.08.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

