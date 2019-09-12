RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,699,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 816,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 461,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,216.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,464,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,102. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

