RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Honeywell International by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,550,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

NYSE HON traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.63. 2,777,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.