RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 132 Shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $121.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

