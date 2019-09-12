RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 686.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in RTI Surgical by 62.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. 136,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,570. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

