Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Cap of $10.68 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, Ruff has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $1.21 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00201534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.01156056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00086630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

