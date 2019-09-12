Rupaya (RUPX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 42.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Rupaya has a market cap of $22,680.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,398.19 or 2.15901753 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 131.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000779 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024167 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

