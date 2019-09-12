Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.65% of Superior Group of Companies worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 455,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 63,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $64,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 612,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,560.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

