Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $4,899,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $210,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 21.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 23.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. Oak Ridge Finl. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $65,573.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,107 shares in the company, valued at $77,864.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,180 shares of company stock worth $3,710,057.

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,077. The company has a market cap of $370.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

