Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,128.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 225,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 207,326 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,189.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 390,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after buying an additional 43,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

