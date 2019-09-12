Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Andeavor Logistics worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,612,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,240,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,442,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 346,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,158,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDX remained flat at $$32.17 during midday trading on Thursday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

