Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 735,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,495. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.