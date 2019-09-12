Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 54,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,232,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,669,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,212,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $1,700,415. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.95.

FANG stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 47,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

