Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after buying an additional 88,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 208,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 11,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,853. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

