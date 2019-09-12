RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.01 ($30.24).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock opened at €26.24 ($30.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.38. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.