Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 245,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,460. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.