RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 106,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 518,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

