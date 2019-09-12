S & U (LON:SUS) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get S & U alerts:

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,146.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,146.05. The company has a market capitalization of $259.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. S & U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.76). The company has a current ratio of 41.37, a quick ratio of 41.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.77.

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.