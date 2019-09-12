Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE SBB traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 376,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,035. The firm has a market cap of $549.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.37.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.