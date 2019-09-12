Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €95.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.40 ($116.75).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of BEI opened at €111.30 ($129.42) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.