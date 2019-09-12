Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,307,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $63.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

