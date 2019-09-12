Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,647 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11,309.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 177,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 344.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $12.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,218.60. The company had a trading volume of 105,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,189.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,165.95. The stock has a market cap of $835.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.