Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of Open Text worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

