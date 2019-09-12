Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 39,302 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $104,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $175.07. The company had a trading volume of 988,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $360.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

