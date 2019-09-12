Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Seagate Technology worth $142,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Barclays began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.47. 1,513,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,191. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,050 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

