Seeyond Acquires 3,826 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Seeyond raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $358,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 47,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

