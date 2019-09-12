Seeyond Acquires 4,153 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 523,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 139,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,590,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after buying an additional 487,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 3,048,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

