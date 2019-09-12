Seeyond Buys 68,239 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,859,000 after buying an additional 42,438,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 553,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 29.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,658,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 65.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,651,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,733,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.37.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 953,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,752.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

