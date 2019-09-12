Seeyond Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.38.

NYSE:AAP traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,967. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.