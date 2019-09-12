Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,791. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.