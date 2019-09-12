Seeyond Purchases 20,080 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seeyond boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 485,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after buying an additional 316,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in LKQ by 12.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 87,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.