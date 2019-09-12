Seeyond Trims Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $6,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock valued at $31,898,938 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.12.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,938. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

